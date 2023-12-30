Sirloin Steak Is A Slept-On Cut Of Meat For Smoking

Between briskets, roasts, ribs, and the like, sirloin steak (taken from the sirloin primal, which is found on the cow's upper back), particularly top sirloin, doesn't always get the credit it deserves as a delicious and versatile cut of meat. This is especially true when it comes to smoking, but it's high time to change all of that. Not only is the full-flavored cut naturally tender, but it has an excellent texture and mouthfeel that makes it a classic in the meat department. Really, there's no excuse for it to go as overlooked as it often does.

While steaks, in general, are often skipped over when the smoker is fired up, top sirloin may be one of the least considered cuts. Maybe that's because It lacks the heavy marbling that ribeyes and porterhouses are known for. And it doesn't have anything like the thick, flavorful rim of fat found on a New York strip steak. This leanness means it can lose moisture quickly if it's overcooked, but don't let that deter you. With a few tips and a watchful eye on the clock, top sirloin just might become one of your favorite cuts of steak to smoke for a quick meal while waiting for the brisket that won't be ready until dinnertime.