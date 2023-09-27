12 Cuts Of Steak That Deserve More Attention

For the last couple of decades, the beef industry has been quietly changing, facing the rise of consumer awareness of sustainability challenges, followed by a decrease in cattle supply and soaring beef prices, with no signs of stopping any time soon. But, like with any change, there comes an opportunity. And in the case of beef, the search for a better way has opened our eyes to the fact there's more value in the beef carcass.

The truth is that high-flying steak cuts only account for 10%-12% of the animal but contribute one-third of its overall value. Thanks to collaborations between the industry and institutions such as Texas A&M and the Beef Checkoff Program, a significant portion of underutilized muscles have been identified in the past 10-15 years, giving rise to a new generation of beef cuts. Some have already built up a loyal following, like the flat iron steak, with many more in the pipeline.

Finally, the celebrated Wagyu beef is being met with humble opposition on the other side of the scale, and it's a flattering change for anyone in love with the good steak. New cuts we never heard of are put on display by the butchers around the country, offering the same great beefy flavors but for a fraction of the price. So which ones you should really pick? To help you navigate this newly emerging market of value beef cuts, we've rounded 12 less familiar steaks you need to start cooking with today.