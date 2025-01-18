Try Cooking These Costco Kirkland Foods In Your Air Fryer & Thank Us Later

Air fryers have come a long way since they were invented. Not only has the technology become more sophisticated and the capacity increased to accommodate larger quantities, the range of dishes that can be cooked in them has skyrocketed. From frozen meals to meat to fish, there are many foods you might never have thought to put in an air fryer.

While you can purchase these from various grocery stores, if you are looking to save a buck, Costco is a great resource for stocking up on some of these items in bulk. In addition, its Kirkland Signature Brand offers some high-quality, specialty food items that stand apart from the big box retailer's options — all at an affordable cost. Whatever your favorite air fryer recipes are, take it from a professional chef: When made with these Kirkland Signature Brand foods, they are sure to knock your socks off.