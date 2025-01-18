Try Cooking These Costco Kirkland Foods In Your Air Fryer & Thank Us Later
Air fryers have come a long way since they were invented. Not only has the technology become more sophisticated and the capacity increased to accommodate larger quantities, the range of dishes that can be cooked in them has skyrocketed. From frozen meals to meat to fish, there are many foods you might never have thought to put in an air fryer.
While you can purchase these from various grocery stores, if you are looking to save a buck, Costco is a great resource for stocking up on some of these items in bulk. In addition, its Kirkland Signature Brand offers some high-quality, specialty food items that stand apart from the big box retailer's options — all at an affordable cost. Whatever your favorite air fryer recipes are, take it from a professional chef: When made with these Kirkland Signature Brand foods, they are sure to knock your socks off.
Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich
If you have been looking for a quick and easy breakfast sandwich that will leave you satiated and cooks up like a charm in the air fryer, Costco has you covered. The Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich puts its Starbucks doppelgänger (and rival) to shame. These sandwiches come in an 8-count box that can be kept in the freezer. Each spiral butter croissant is loaded with applewood smoked bacon, eggs, and cheese, and not only is it a fraction of the cost, the fact that it can be prepared in the air fryer is a game changer.
The consistent heat of the air fryer helps to crisp up the bread and bacon beautifully, while keeping the eggs fluffy and the cheese softened. What's more, it only takes four minutes to cook from a frozen state to ready-to-eat, making it the ultimate "fast food."
Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp
For a quick and easy Asian-inspired appetizer, you might want to stock your freezer up with the Tempura Shrimp from the Kirkland Signature brand. Tempura shrimp can be tricky to make at home because it generally requires deep frying with copious quantities of oil. By popping them in the air fryer, you can eliminate the hassle, mess, and danger of deep frying.
While the instructions on the packaging for these tempura shrimp recommend placing them in a conventional oven, the air fryer is infinitely easier and yields superior results. The circulating air prevents the bottoms of the shrimp from getting soggy while cooking them up evenly. Just make sure you don't overcrowd the air fryer basket and bake them at a slightly lower temperature. They also come with a delicious soy dipping sauce, making them ready to serve to guests in just a few minutes.
Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks
Do your kiddos live for chicken nuggets, tenders, fingers, or whatever you want to call them? If so, you are going to want to invest in the Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks from the Kirkland Signature Brand. These heavenly hunks of poultry are the perfect dinner for a busy weeknight, and they won't cost you an arm and a leg to feed a large family.
Again, the air fryer is the preferred method for cooking these up. Within 10 minutes the frozen chicken breast chunks will be crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Just make sure not to layer the pieces of chicken, otherwise there won't be enough surface area around each piece for the hot air to flow freely. If you want to, you can even toss the chicken into the air fryer basket along with frozen french fries for a complete meal in a flash.
Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp
If you are a fan of popcorn or fried shrimp, but don't want to visit your favorite seafood restaurant to get your fill, this is the Kirkland Signature brand food item for you.These Breaded Panko Shrimp have the best of all worlds going for them. They are flavorful and crispy, but they don't require deep fat frying. The panko coating is lighter than your classic bread crumbs and tends to retain less grease than its petite-crumbed cousins.
While the instructions listed on the packaging are for conventional, convection, or commercial ovens, an air fryer can easily be substituted. We recommend treating the air fryer similarly to the convection oven, using the same temperature and basic timing for best results. That said, every air fryer is slightly different so you will need to adjust accordingly to ensure the center of the shrimp is done, but the exterior coating doesn't burn.
Kirkland Signature Meatballs
Whether you plan to serve them as an appetizer for a party or atop a plate of spaghetti with marinara sauce, the frozen Kirkland Signature Meatballs are a dynamite buy. Each resealable package contains 140 fully-cooked, petite meatballs that are typically recommended to be reheated in the oven or the microwave, neither of which is as desirable as the results you will get when tossing them in the air fryer. Not only is the air fryer quicker than the oven, the meatballs develop a friable exterior juxtaposed with a meaty center, which turns out far less rubbery than when cooked in the microwave.
Simply spray the air fryer basket with cooking spray and place the meatballs in a single layer. Air fry them for roughly 10 minutes, at 400 degrees, shaking the basket halfway through to ensure the meatballs cook evenly and don't burn.
Kirkland Signature Chicken Wings
If you are planning on preparing a huge batch of wings for your next Super Bowl party, you might want to consider turning to Costco to stock up on your game day nibbles. The Kirkland Signature Chicken Wings are individually frozen and easy-to-thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Once thawed, they are ready to pop into your air fryer.
Once you make chicken wings in an air fryer, you'll never go back to any other method for cooking them. Air fried wings have all the juiciness of oven-baked ones, while retaining an impossibly crispy crust, like deep fat fried ones. To get the crispiest possible wings, make sure you dry them well with a paper towel and let them come to room temperature before seasoning and cooking them. And, don't forget to turn them halfway through the air frying process to ensure even cooking.
Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon
One of the best proteins to prepare in an air fryer is salmon, and Costco sells the crème de la crème of this type of fish. The Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon from the Kirkland Signature brand is sold individually frozen in 5-7 ounce portions that are perfect for a quick but hearty weeknight dinner. Sockeye salmon is known for its bright, almost reddish hue and robust flavor that pairs well with pungent sauces, like a creamy, zesty remoulade or a fruity salsa.
Before tossing the salmon into the air fryer, it should be thawed in the refrigerator overnight on a plate lined with paper towels. If you are wondering if you need to flip salmon while cooking it in an air fryer, you do not. Simply pat the fish dry, season it, and place it skin side down on the basket of the air fryer before cooking it.
Kirkland Signature Sous Vide Egg Bites
In yet another head-to-head breakfast showdown, Costco has developed Sous Vide Egg Bites under its Kirkland Signature brand label. These bites are sold in the refrigerator section and come in Uncured Bacon & Gouda and Egg White with Cheese Trio & Roasted Red Pepper varieties. These are a fantastic, budget-friendly alternative to the Starbucks ones if you are looking for something comparable to keep on hand for a quick breakfast.
Though they can be prepared in the microwave or toaster oven, the method that works best to obtain the most delectable texture is heating them up in the air fryer. Doing so produces a firm exterior and moist interior that won't get rubbery or dry out. That said, don't forget to preheat the air fryer for best results, otherwise they won't cook evenly and the crust won't brown well.
Kirkland Signature Organic Young Chicken Whole Fryers
If you have ever wondered about roasting an entire chicken in an air fryer, you absolutely should. The air fryer acts like a mini convection oven, keeping your chicken moist on the inside and the skin crisp and brown on the outside. And, it works in far less time than a conventional oven. The key is making the chicken fit in the air fryer. The best option for this purpose are the Organic Young Chicken Whole Fryers sold under the Kirkland Signature brand at Costco. These are sold in a twin pack, with each chicken weighing roughly 7 pounds.
For best results, you may want to spatchcock the bird by removing the backbone so that it can fit more comfortably in the air fryer basket. Be sure to pat the chicken dry with paper towels before air frying and rotate the bird halfway through the cooking process to make sure it cooks evenly.
Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes
If you have ever visited the food court at Costco, you are likely familiar with its iconic chicken bakes. These creamy, cheesy, chickeny, bacony, pastry-filled delights have become such a cult classic that Costco has begun selling them in the frozen section of the store under the Kirkland Signature brand label.
While the packaging recommends reheating these frozen pouches in a microwave, toaster, or conventional oven, many swear that the best way to do this is using an air fryer. Indeed, when it comes to producing a crispy pastry crust that won't get soggy after reheating, the air fryer is the way to go. The even convection-like heat helps to evenly cook the bake from frozen-to-ready in a flash. Just make sure to preheat the air fryer and don't forget to coat the bake with some cooking spray to help keep it crunchy and prevent it from sticking to the air fryer basket.
Kirkland Signature Top Loin Pork Chops, Boneless
Costco is a great place to stock up on meat in bulk, and its meat department is filled with great buys under its Kirkland Signature brand label. One of the meats that frequently makes its way into our shopping carts are the boneless top loin pork chops. These hefty chops are thick cut to perfection, making them the ideal candidate for the air fryer.
The reason pork works so well in the air fryer is that it can get a delectable brown crust. This is a result of the Maillard reaction, which can only occur at temperatures above 280 degrees Fahrenheit. Just be sure to avoid one common mistake with cooking pork chops in the air fryer: overcrowding. In order for the Maillard reaction to commence, the chops should be spread apart in a single layer so the air can flow freely across the surface of the meat.
Kirkland Signature Mild Italian Sausage
Sausages of all kinds are great candidates for cooking in the air fryer, and the Mild Italian variety from the Kirkland Signature Brand are no exception to this. These slightly spicy bangers are gluten and preservative-free, making them a great candidate for a summer cookout, tailgate party, or just another Sunday get together with friends.
If your grill is loaded with other savory delights, fear not, the air fryer can rescue you in a pinch, and your guests might actually prefer these sausages to their charcoal-flavored cousins. They turn out juicy and have a delightful, snappy exterior that will perk up your tastebuds. Just be sure to avoid some key mistakes when cooking sausages in the air fryer, including overcrowding them, cooking them for too long, and forgetting to preheat the unit. And, whatever you do, leave the casing intact before you cook them up.
Kirkland Signature Fresh Halal Lamb Loin Chops or Frenched Rack of Lamb
Lamb is one of those meats that many only indulge in when eating at a fine dining restaurant. Lamb's premium cost, and the finesse required to cook it, make home cooks shy away from it. That said, the air fryer is a game changer when it comes to whipping up delicious lamb chops or a rack of lamb in a jiffy, and the halal ones sold under the Kirkland Signature brand label are divine.
These delicate cuts of lamb are affordable and their meat is not quite as gamey as you might often find. When cooking them in the air fryer, a light marinade or delicate seasoning is all you need to give them great flavor. Make sure you pat them dry before popping them into the air fryer basket to encourage the formation of a crisp brown crust. Lastly, when cooking a whole rack of lamb in the air fryer, you will want to check the internal temperature of the meat frequently to prevent overcooking.
Kirkland Signature Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod
Among the best frozen foods to pop into an air fryer are frozen battered fish filets, such as the Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod from the Kirkland Signature brand. The advantages of cooking frozen battered fish in an air fryer are many. Not only does the fish remain tender and moist, the circulating air creates a perfectly friable crust that isn't soggy and won't be greasy, the way traditionally battered and fried versions can be.
Not unlike other foods, the key here is to make sure you don't overload the air fryer basket with too many fish filets at a time. Doing so will prevent them from cooking evenly. Additionally, depending on the size of your air fryer unit, you may have to cook the filets in batches to feed a larger family. That said, no other preparation is required.
Kirkland Signature Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
If you are a fan of a toasted ravioli, your mind is about to be blown by this hack. Simply pick up a bag of Kirkland Signature Spinach & Cheese Ravioli for a homemade variation on this classic restaurant appetizer that is quick, easy, and tasty — you might never order these out again. These ravioli are sold in the refrigerated section at Costco and they come in a 22 ounce, 2 count package that can easily feed a crowd.
The key to making toasted ravioli in an air fryer is to quickly boil them and let them cool completely before lightly battering them in a simple flour, egg, and breadcrumb coating. The ravs can then be encased with cooking spray, placed in the air fryer basket, and cooked to perfection. Just don't place too many in at once or they will not brown evenly. Serve these with your favorite marinara sauce, pesto, or ranch dressing.
Kirkland Signature Sous Vide Pork Belly
When it comes to porcine delights, few things are as succulent as a perfectly cooked slice of pork belly. Though it hails from the same part of the pig as bacon, pork belly is uncured and has a rich, delicate texture when cooked properly. While you can obtain various versions of pork belly at different Costco branches, the Sous Vide Kirkland Signature brand variety is a knockout offering that works perfectly in the air fryer.
These pieces of pork belly have been pre-cooked in a sous vide immersion circulator. This yields an evenly cooked, but very squishy and pale, piece of pork belly. To transform it into something magical, it needs to be heated and crisped up, which will allow it to develop a browned crust that will crunch when you bite into it before the tender fat melts in your mouth. The circulating heat of an air fryer will do that in a flash.
Kirkland Signature Thick Sliced Bacon
Though using an air fryer to cook bacon is a hotly debated topic, the truth is, you can't do much better. Bacon is a pain to cook regardless of the method used. It spatters grease, curls up, and can be hard to cook evenly without a lot of babysitting. The air fryer helps to eliminate some of these pitfalls, especially when you are handling thick sliced bacon, like the one from Kirkland Signature brand.
The key is to make sure you check the bacon every few minutes and flip the slices to ensure they cook evenly and stay relatively flat. This will also prevent them from overcooking. That said, the resulting bacon is not only crisp, it is less greasy than bacon prepared in a pan or the oven. Even if you happen to have a smaller air fryer, you can cut the pieces in half, though they may not be quite as visually appealing.
Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Ribeye Steak, Boneless
Though not all steaks can be cooked in an air fryer, some are quite well-suited for this culinary method. The key is in the cut. Those that have a good amount of intramuscular fat are the preferred cuts for the air fryer, as they won't dry out or get tough in the process. It is also better to use steaks that are thicker cut, between ¾ and 1 inch wide, so that they don't cook too rapidly. The steak of choice to stock up on at Costco are the USDA Choice Beef Ribeyes from the Kirkland Signature Brand.
One thing to keep in mind is that some of the steaks at Costco are mechanically or blade tenderized. This is a process during which the steak is punctured by several sharp needles to help break up the meat fibers. Look for this label on the packaging of your rib eyes — if you find it, you will want to cook your steaks to a safe minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit in the air fryer. Doing so will produce a golden, crisp crust and a juicy, evenly-cooked interior at a medium doneness.