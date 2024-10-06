Who Offers The Better Breakfast Sandwich: Starbucks Or Costco? We Tried Both To Find Out.

While the humble breakfast sandwich may have been the original "fast food" for British laborers during the Industrial Revolution, it has experienced something of a renaissance in modern-day America. Not only does virtually every fast food establishment serve one, but many brands of frozen sandwiches are now available for a quick and easy breakfast in a snap.

Starbucks has really upped the ante on its breakfast sandwich offerings, and among its most popular is the delectable Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, and Egg Sandwich. If you want one of these sandwiches without even leaving the house, Costco has the perfect solution for you. Its Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich is eerily reminiscent of the Starbucks favorite, down to the bun enveloping the eggs, bacon, and cheese. But can it compare in taste?

I decided to find out, purchasing both a sandwich from Starbucks and a pack of the frozen ones from Costco. To conduct a fair comparison, I brought them both home, reheating the Starbucks one and preparing the Costco one according to packaging directions, using the air fryer (which is arguably the best way to make a breakfast sandwich). I laid them out side-by-side looking at the visual appeal, construction, aroma, texture, and, ultimately, flavor of both sandwiches. Read on to find out which of these sandwiches is the best value and the most flavorful to get you fueled in the morning on a busy day.