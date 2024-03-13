Why Making Tempura At Home Is So Tricky, According To An Expert

A tempura recipe will call for seafood or vegetables to be dipped in batter and then placed in hot oil to be deep fried, which creates that light and airy coating. Some cooks suggest that when making tempura, you should use enough oil to fill half of your cooking pot, which can be a lot. After using all of that oil, Chef Manaloto says home cooks have to make a decision. He explained, "Home cooks would either need to clean and store all that oil or discard it after one use, which isn't ideal."

Cleaning oil after using it to deep fry a tempura dish can be a tedious process. One common method used to remove solids from used oil is pouring the oil in a coffee filter that lines a mesh strainer. The coffee filter should contain the solids while the clean oil drips through the holes in the mesh strainer into a container. While this method is effective, it can take a very long time for the clean oil to slowly drip through the strainer.

Some methods of disposing of used cooking oil can be tedious as well. One of which is waiting for the used oil to cool down, pouring it in an old can, letting it solidify in your freezer, then digging it out with a spoon and dumping it into your trash. Perhaps, no method is more bizarre than the spot Martha Stewart once dumped cooking grease.