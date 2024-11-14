Yes, You Can Cook A Whole Rack Of Lamb In The Air Fryer. Here's How

A rack of lamb makes for a luxurious meal — one certainly worthy of a special occasion. And, as it turns out, making a rack of lamb doesn't have to be an arduous process. Rather, you can actually cook a whole rack of lamb in the air fryer. To find out all of the details of how to make this happen, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Clare Andrews, the cookbook author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals."

According to Andrews, you only need a few additional ingredients for the perfect air fryer rack of lamb: Olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, and fresh herbs. Andrews says, "Rosemary is a classic pairing for lamb, adding a fragrant, earthy note that complements the meat's richness." Of course, if you have your own preferred seasoning or herbs for rack of lamb, feel free to incorporate those instead.

From there, the rack of lamb only requires about 15 minutes in the air fryer at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. In other words, your delicious rack of lamb will be ready by the time you're done setting the table.