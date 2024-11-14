Yes, You Can Cook A Whole Rack Of Lamb In The Air Fryer. Here's How
A rack of lamb makes for a luxurious meal — one certainly worthy of a special occasion. And, as it turns out, making a rack of lamb doesn't have to be an arduous process. Rather, you can actually cook a whole rack of lamb in the air fryer. To find out all of the details of how to make this happen, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Clare Andrews, the cookbook author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals."
According to Andrews, you only need a few additional ingredients for the perfect air fryer rack of lamb: Olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, and fresh herbs. Andrews says, "Rosemary is a classic pairing for lamb, adding a fragrant, earthy note that complements the meat's richness." Of course, if you have your own preferred seasoning or herbs for rack of lamb, feel free to incorporate those instead.
From there, the rack of lamb only requires about 15 minutes in the air fryer at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. In other words, your delicious rack of lamb will be ready by the time you're done setting the table.
How to make sure the air fryer rack of lamb is perfectly cooked
You may be wondering if the air fryer will cook your rack of lamb as well as a traditional oven would. It can, but there are some tips to keep in mind to ensure that the rack of lamb is perfectly crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.
If you're familiar with cooking food in the air fryer, then you know that you only need to add a little bit of oil, if any, to achieve crispy results — and the same goes for the air fryer rack of lamb. Clare Andrews suggests using a light spray of oil on the lamb. Then, be sure to open up the air fryer midway through the cook to flip the meat, which will ensure even browning on all sides.
Finally, Andrews advises to check on the meat while it's cooking because not only do portion sizes differ, but each air fryer is different from one another and may yield varied results. Andrews adds, "Unlike a conventional oven, an air fryer quickly returns to temperature after opening, so you won't lose heat by checking for doneness."