Does Salmon Need To Be Flipped While Cooking In The Air Fryer?

Born out of the need for convenience, the versatile air fryer has made virtually everyone a seasoned chef at home. With just the press of a few buttons, you can transform an uncooked piece of chicken or salmon into a fully realized meal without having to keep an eye on the appliance. But, this innovation comes with more questions for at-home chefs to struggle over. Namely, do the same rules of cooking apply? When cooking on a skillet, it is common practice to flip your food to ensure that it cooks evenly.

In the case of salmon, it is more finicky than most. The delicate fish is at its best when it's tender and moist, and it can easily be overcooked. Cooking salmon in an air fryer may be all the rage on TikTok, but is it just as easy in practice? If anything, cooking in the air fryer makes cooking salmon simpler. As opposed to other methods, flipping the fish halfway through is not a large concern. Essentially a miniature version of the convection oven, an air fryer circulates hot air so rapidly that it cooks evenly on all sides. The science behind what makes salmon flaky and delicious is what makes it unnecessary to flip during the cooking process.