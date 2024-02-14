Does Salmon Need To Be Flipped While Cooking In The Air Fryer?

Before the salmon is exposed to any heat, it must be treated correctly. Preparing the fish will mean the difference between a perfectly cooked salmon and your worst nightmare. Though a small step, drying the fish before cooking will make a big difference and keep the skin from sticking to the appliance. Setting it in the fridge will also keep the salmon from drying out.

The next step will differ from person to person. Cooking your salmon to completion will depend on your preferred level of done-ness. Fish has the benefit of being enjoyable raw, smoked, or well done, depending on your preferences. Generally, many experts recommend bumping your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and only cooking it for about seven or eight minutes. These time increments can differ depending on your specific appliance and the thickness of the cut, but it will be enough to cook through the skin.

Cooking salmon with the skin down is instrumental to keeping the tender texture intact. The layer of fat between the skin and the fish helps retain the moisture of the protein. It insulates the salmon from the extreme heat and overcooking. Rendering this fat in the heat also allows the fish to crisp on the surface while keeping the fish moist on the inside. Cooking with the skin facing up will not produce the same effect.