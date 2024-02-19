Making Toasted Ravioli Is Way Easier In An Air Fryer
When you're looking for a delicious and easy-to-make, crowd-pleasing appetizer, toasted ravioli is a great pick that can be dunked in delicious marinara sauce and served quickly. Don't be fooled by its name though; toasted is just another way of referring to fried ravioli. Something you may not be aware of, however, is that preparing this simple dish in an air fryer is way easier than making it in the traditional manner. An air fryer speeds up the process of frying the ravioli and also ensures that the final result is more nutritious owing to the fact that it cuts calories by 70% to 80% (per WebMD).
You could begin the process by making your own homemade ravioli with ricotta cheese and spinach filling, or homemade ricotta ravioli in a butter and sage sauce. Or, save the time and try it with store-brought ravioli (even if it comes straight from the freezer). The process of making toasted ravioli in the air fryer is fortunately very simple. Here's the lowdown.
How to make toasted ravioli in an air fryer
To make delicious toasted ravioli in an air fryer, keep a few things in mind. If you're using frozen, store-bought pasta, first defrost it by putting it in microwaved hot water, or just letting it stand out at room temperature to thaw. While it does so, start putting together the other ingredients you need in a few shallow bowls; namely, a bowl with eggs and a seasoning of your choice, and another for the seasoned breadcrumb and Parmesan cheese mixture. Pecorino Romano cheese can also be used in place of Parmesan for a slightly different flavor. Simultaneously, you can preheat the air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit to keep it ready.
Flour should also be added to this assembly line of prep items, either in a separate bowl or whisked with the eggs and water. When you have these ingredients set and the thawed raviolis are ready, dip them into the flour and egg mixture, followed by dunking them in the breadcrumb mixture, and then placing the coated ravioli in the air fryer for a tasty treat.
Things to keep in mind with toasted ravioli
One cannot deny the many advantages of making toasted ravioli in an air fryer. Apart from the previously mentioned fact of an air fryer offering more nutritious results, it is also easy to clean up after as it uses no oils. Further, if you cover the base of your air fryer with foil, all you need to do is lift it out and throw the lining away. The biggest advantage, however, is how quickly dishes can be cooked in an air fryer. Toasted ravioli needs only around seven to nine minutes to cook in an air fryer.
However, there are certain things you must keep in mind to ensure that your air fryer toasted ravioli turns out to be the best it possibly can be. First, don't overlap the frozen ravioli as you lay them out individually in the basket; one clean layer will ensure that they cook evenly. It may be prudent to go in with multiple batches, too, if you cannot fit them all in at once. Also be mindful of the fact that these toasted ravioli are best eaten fresh out of the air fryer. If they sit around for too long, they will most certainly become soggy.