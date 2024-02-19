Making Toasted Ravioli Is Way Easier In An Air Fryer

One cannot deny the many advantages of making toasted ravioli in an air fryer. Apart from the previously mentioned fact of an air fryer offering more nutritious results, it is also easy to clean up after as it uses no oils. Further, if you cover the base of your air fryer with foil, all you need to do is lift it out and throw the lining away. The biggest advantage, however, is how quickly dishes can be cooked in an air fryer. Toasted ravioli needs only around seven to nine minutes to cook in an air fryer.

However, there are certain things you must keep in mind to ensure that your air fryer toasted ravioli turns out to be the best it possibly can be. First, don't overlap the frozen ravioli as you lay them out individually in the basket; one clean layer will ensure that they cook evenly. It may be prudent to go in with multiple batches, too, if you cannot fit them all in at once. Also be mindful of the fact that these toasted ravioli are best eaten fresh out of the air fryer. If they sit around for too long, they will most certainly become soggy.