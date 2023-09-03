The Best Way To Reheat A Costco Chicken Bake
Costco chicken bakes are one of the chain's many beloved food court options. While many shoppers can't resist digging into the meal immediately, others might want to save it to enjoy at home later. In this case, knowing the proper method for reheating your chicken bake is crucial to replicating the just-baked flavors and textures. According to Reddit, there are some key steps to ensure optimal quality.
First, remove the chicken bake from the foil it's packaged in. This step ensures the outer bread loaf becomes nice and crispy while reheating. Next, set your oven to 350 F and give it time to warm up. Once the correct temperature is achieved, put the chicken bake on a baking sheet and place it inside the oven. While you'll want to keep an eye on the progress; it should take from 10 to 20 minutes for the chicken bake to heat through. At this point, remove the baking sheet and allow the food to cool for a few minutes. While the oven is a reliable method for reheating this popular Costco item, it's not the only one at your disposal.
(Air) fried to perfection
Air fryers are magical kitchen appliances that create perfectly crispy food without the need for lots of oil. These devices are similar to convection ovens in that they use fans to circulate heat over food. They're a great option for reheating chicken bakes, especially when crispy, crunchy bread is non-negotiable.
To get started, take the bake out of its packaging and determine whether it will fit into the basket intact. If not, feel free to cut it into smaller pieces to ensure the perfect fit. For added flavor and texture, use olive oil or an egg wash on the exterior of the bread. You don't have to add a lot, just enough to make the bake shiny. With the air fryer set at 320 F, place the pieces in the basket and cook for about six minutes. At this point, remove the bakes and hit them with another layer of olive oil or egg wash, and cook at 400 F for an additional eight minutes.
To freeze or not to freeze?
For the best possible quality, you should also use the right approach when storing your chicken bake before eating.
According to a Reddit thread, chicken bakes can typically last up to two days in the refrigerator. In this case, you can keep it in the original foil packaging, or you can transfer it to a resealable plastic bag or cover it in plastic wrap. One commenter, who claimed to have worked at Costco, says that freezing is the preferred method both for longevity and quality.
According to the USDA, frozen leftovers can retain their quality for up to four months. They will most likely remain edible after this period of time, but quality can take a severe nosedive in terms of taste and texture. When thawing a frozen chicken bake prior to reheating, transfer it to the refrigerator to allow it to safely defrost. If you're in a hurry, you can use a microwave to thaw the bake, but make sure it reaches a temperature of at least 165 F (which you can determine using a meat thermometer). From here, you can reheat the bake using your favorite method, whether that's a conventional oven or an air fryer.