The Best And Worst Frozen Foods To Cook In Your Air Fryer

Do you love cooking with your air fryer? You're not alone. These kitchen gadgets have changed the game when it comes to cooking pretty much any type of food, thanks to their ability to generate premium crispiness and speed up the cooking time. It's not just fresh food that comes out great in the air fryer, either: Some types of frozen food fare especially well in the appliance and cook just as well or better than their fresh counterparts. Unfortunately, though, other types of frozen food don't do so well, and can end up ruined after a quick blast.

What makes things even more confusing is that frozen foods that do well in your standard oven can be rendered inedible in the air fryer (which is, for all intents and purposes, a mini convection oven that doesn't actually fry food). While an air fryer's design allows hot air to circulate rapidly, its ventilated interior can lead to certain frozen foods drying out or leaking, wrecking your meal and resulting in a lot of clean-up. By contrast, this circulating air is a godsend for other frozen foods, and renders them crunchy, golden, and tender on the inside. Need to know which frozen items to put in the machine, and which to avoid? We've got you covered.