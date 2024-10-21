14 Mistakes People Make When Cooking Sausage In The Air Fryer

Sausages and air fryers seem like a match made in heaven. By using the appliance, you get to avoid the hassle of cleaning a greasy pan afterward, and don't have to worry about hot oil spitting in your face while you cook. However, using an air fryer to cook sausages can be slightly more complicated than you might think. While you can definitely cook sausages like bratwurst in air fryers, as well as other link sausages and patties, your success when doing so is dependent on following a few specific rules. If you don't, your sausages will come out burnt, overly greasy, or poorly cooked.

Like cooking sausages in the oven, air fryer cooking takes a few key steps that you don't have to worry about when sizzling your sausages on the stove. Flipping your sausages, avoiding adding too much oil, and lining your air fryer basket will help you get a more even result and avoid a messy clean-up. Being intentional and specific with your timings and temperature is also key to the success of your sausage, and lord knows we've seen way too many people just throw their meat in the machine at a standard setting and hope for the best. Once you've checked out our mistakes, you'll be cooking sausages in the air fryer perfectly every time.