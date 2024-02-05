14 Foods You Never Thought To Put In Your Air Fryer, But Should

If you haven't joined the air fryer revolution yet, you're missing out. The air fryer was introduced way back in the prehistoric year 2010 and had its first major sales boom in 2017. Since then, it feels as though they've never stopped being popular, and as more people every day take note of their advantages, they're only set to grow even more attractive and lucrative for manufacturers.

Air fryers are the perfect appliance for space- and energy-conscious consumers. Their small size, combined with their convection technology, makes them perfect for cooking smaller portions of food without having to turn on your entire oven. Their snugness also means that they can cook food way more quickly than when using other methods.

The real advantage of air fryers, though, is that they can cook anything — and we mean anything. You might have fallen into the habit of only using your appliance for certain foods, but if you have, you're missing out on a world of recipes that can be whizzed up in the air fryer in no time, simultaneously saving you space, time, and power. From potatoes to popcorn, onions to oranges, here are a few of our most out-there air fryer favorites.