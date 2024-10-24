17 Big Mistakes You're Probably Making With Baked Beans

Few dishes are as all-American as a piping hot pot of baked beans. This sweet and savory summer cookout staple has been filling tummies since the first European settlers were introduced to them by Native Americans. The most iconic variation on this classic is the flavorful, molasses-laden recipe for Boston Baked Beans. While they appear easy enough to make, if you've ever tried to cook a pot of these from scratch, you likely have run into some hiccups that rendered the dish less than mouthwatering.

That's where some professional advice can come in handy. As a chef, I have some expert tips to help you avoid the biggest mistakes many people make when preparing baked beans. From the type of beans to use, to whether or not they should be soaked, I'll help you demystify these luscious legumes so your next batch becomes the star of your family barbecue, not just an afterthought.