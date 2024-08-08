This Creamy Ingredient Is A Total Game Changer For Baked Beans

Whether you want to whip up a tasty summer side or a classic English breakfast, you can't go wrong with baked beans. This hearty dish is made from white beans that are parboiled and baked in a sauce on low heat until they're tender and packed with flavor. The sauce is everything in this context, and it's usually made from things like brown sugar, ketchup, bacon, and vinegar. As tasty as the classic version may be, if you really want to up the ante on your next batch of baked beans, try adding cream cheese.

Cream cheese is a total game changer for baked beans, because it makes the beans creamy and rich, while the subtle tang acts as the perfect foil to the sweetness of the sauce. The cream cheese coats each bean perfectly, making the overall texture thick and silky smooth. Whether you're making 12-hour baked beans to serve at your next barbecue, or simply preparing beans on toast, a dollop of cream cheese can change the way you think about baked beans.