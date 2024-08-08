This Creamy Ingredient Is A Total Game Changer For Baked Beans
Whether you want to whip up a tasty summer side or a classic English breakfast, you can't go wrong with baked beans. This hearty dish is made from white beans that are parboiled and baked in a sauce on low heat until they're tender and packed with flavor. The sauce is everything in this context, and it's usually made from things like brown sugar, ketchup, bacon, and vinegar. As tasty as the classic version may be, if you really want to up the ante on your next batch of baked beans, try adding cream cheese.
Cream cheese is a total game changer for baked beans, because it makes the beans creamy and rich, while the subtle tang acts as the perfect foil to the sweetness of the sauce. The cream cheese coats each bean perfectly, making the overall texture thick and silky smooth. Whether you're making 12-hour baked beans to serve at your next barbecue, or simply preparing beans on toast, a dollop of cream cheese can change the way you think about baked beans.
How to add cream cheese to baked beans
This cooking hack could not be easier, since you can add the cream cheese before or after you bake your beans. You can either stir a couple of spoonfuls into your sauce before cooking your beans, or you can add it at the end — just be sure they're still hot, so that the cream cheese will melt properly and coat each bean.
Since you want the cream cheese to add a creamy tang, but you don't want it to overpower the other flavors in your sauce, don't add too much at once. Start with a few spoonfuls, and remember that you can always add more. We recommend using plain, full-fat cream cheese for the best taste and texture (save the fruity flavors for your bagel). If you want to make your baked beans dairy-free, you can use plant-based plain cream cheese instead.
Other tips for delicious baked beans
If you're cooking up essential backyard barbecue classics like baked beans, there are a few things to keep in mind. There are several different regional styles of baked beans that range in ingredients, flavor, and preparation. Do a little research to help you decide which style best suits your tastes and cooking situation. For example, Boston baked beans usually use beans with thinner skin, so if all you have are thick-skinned beans, you may want to try something like Maine-style baked beans instead.
If you're in a hurry, you can always grab a can of store-bought baked beans, but if you're making them from scratch, patience is key. You should also cook your beans uncovered to allow some liquid to evaporate. Making baked beans is a great excuse to break out your slow cooker. You can add special flair to baked beans by incorporating ingredients like fruits, herbs, or caramelized onions.