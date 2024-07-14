What's The Point Of Toasting Spices Anyway?

Spices enhance not just a dish's taste, but also its smell. Walking into a kitchen wafting with aromatic spices is an adventure for the senses. Oftentimes, however, adding spices to food results in mild, subtle tones instead of bright, fragrant ones. The secret to robust spices is simple: toasting.

Toasting spices brings out both their aroma and enhances their flavor profile. While this may seem like just an extra step, it's both quick and effective, yielding results within only a few minutes. When a recipe calls for toasted spices, it'll often instruct to cook them until fragrant. That heightened scent is how to identify if the spices' flavor has been brought out, and serves as proof that toasting can significantly improve what they bring to a dish.

Not only does toasting spices improve the dish, but it's cost-effective too. Toasting spices provides the same amount of flavor with a smaller amount of spice, adding even more value to spices purchased in bulk. It also enlivens older spices whose flavor has since mellowed, so you can use some spices after the expiration date.