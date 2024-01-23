Speeding up the tenderization of beans can be achieved through various methods. Soaking beans before preparation may reduce the tenderizing time, even if by 10 minutes. Incorporating baking soda into boiling dried beans can also speed up the softening process, as the sodium ions present within the soda can weaken the pectin. This is a helpful tip if you're cooking beans in a hurry and want to mix acidity in pronto.

If you think you've reached the tender mark, it's important to taste test at least five beans to ensure they all exhibit the same texture. If you're satisfied that your legumes are almost ready, then it's time to add any acidity you desire. Whether that's a tablespoon of vinegar in a comforting bowl of baked beans or a squeeze of fresh lemon in a white bean soup.

It's also important to remember that while their shelf-life feels almost limitless, most dried varieties will only last two years. While you can follow all the dried bean tricks in the book, if they are old, you may struggle to soften them at all. So, just keep in mind these simple tips and you'll be on your way to a dish with a shorter preparation time that's all the more satisfyingly delicious.