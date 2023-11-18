Bourbon Is The Boozy Ingredient You Need For The Ultimate Baked Beans

Whether you're using a can of Bush's or cooking them down from scratch, baked beans are a cookout classic. If you're a frequent consumer of these savory-sweet beans and need a fresh new way to enjoy them, consider adding bourbon to your next batch of baked beans.

Not only does bourbon give your baked beans a downhome campfire appeal, but it also transforms them by giving them an exciting new depth of flavor. Bourbon has a deceptively complex flavor profile with notes of caramel, vanilla, oak, and peppery spices that, when added to your favorite baked beans recipe, provides an exciting contrast to the heartiness of the beans while intermingling with its whispers of sweetness. Plus, alcohol is known to enhance the entire tapestry of flavors in a dish, highlighting the subtleties of the spices, herbs, and seasonings you prepare your baked beans with. It's not just the beans that benefit from the booze, if you're adding additional proteins like bacon or pork to your baked beans, the bourbon can help tenderize the meat while imparting a gentle smokiness that integrates with the savory, brawny undertones of the meat. What's not to love?

If you're worried about an unwelcomed boozy taste lingering in your beans, don't fret, a significant portion of the alcohol content is reduced once the bourbon is cooked down, and the longer you cook it, the more the bite of the alcohol is mitigated.