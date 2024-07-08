The Unexpected Korean Ingredient Your Baked Beans Need

Are you looking for a way to spice up those baked beans? In the United States, baked beans are a staple at barbecues and picnics, and in England, you can't have a proper breakfast without beans on toast. However, if you're looking for a completely unexpected addition to this side dish, you'll have to turn to Korea. Koreans are not stranger to flavorful condiments, and Korean gochujang paste is exactly what your baked beans need.

Gochujang is a Korean red pepper paste. This thick crimson spread is loaded with flavor. It's spicy, salty, savory — it's basically an umami flavor bomb. And, of course, like many Korean foods, it contains fermented soybeans that lend it a slight sweetness, one that'll have you reaching for more.

Together, gochujang and baked beans create a symphony of flavors that will leave your guests asking: What on earth is that mystery ingredient? And how long did it take to create baked beans with such complexity? So, if you want to impress those foodie friends, or enjoy these unique beans for yourself, keep reading. We'll explain how to add gochujang to baked beans and the best ways to serve the dish.