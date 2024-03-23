Here's What Makes Boston Baked Beans Stand Out From The Rest

The humble baked bean is a behind-the-scenes star of the casual culinary world. It complements heaping plates of barbecue, graces the burger-and-hot-dog-centered menus of backyard picnics and parties, and holds together hearty winter meals meant to warm and fill you up. Baked beans are a staple. Even among the many regional styles of baked beans, though, one is set apart as a paragon. However, it's not set apart for a long and contested history (which it has), nor set apart for a popularity that went so far as to bestow a whole city with the nickname "Beantown" (it's got that too) — no, Boston baked beans stand out for their unique flavor.

Most baked bean recipes are salty, rich, and savory, but Boston baked beans have their own complexity. In the best Boston baked beans recipe, you'll find navy beans (also called haricot and Boston beans), bacon, mustard, and spices, among other things, but there's one distinguishing ingredient — molasses.

Molasses, a thick syrup made from sugar cane or beet juice, is used to make candy, add sweetness to baked goods or savory dishes, and is used to make rum. Mixed into Boston baked beans, molasses adds a mouthwatering sweetness to the savory ingredients, turning the recipe from functionally nutritious to fantastic. Like many centuries-old recipes, though, that's only the start of the conversation.