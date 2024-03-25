The Water Problem That Could Be Ruining Your Beans

Beans of all kinds are nutrient-rich sources of fiber and protein, vitamins, and minerals. They can provide potassium, magnesium, and iron. According to North Dakota State University, beans have also been linked to decreased risk of heart disease, obesity, and even some types of cancer. And if that weren't enough, beans are also cost-effective and sustainable. There's even a movement called Bean Is How that aims to double how many beans and legumes are eaten globally by 2028. Beans are having a serious moment.

This means that there's no better time than now to perfect your bean cooking technique and start enjoying bean dishes from around the world — which can sometimes be a bit of a challenge. Working with dried beans, cooking can be a long process, and you can even reach the point where you have been boiling for far longer than seems necessary with nearly no change in texture. If this is happening, it could be the result of using dried beans that are too old. However, it could also be the fault of your water.

Hard water has high levels of calcium and magnesium, and it's quite common — in fact, 85% of households in the U.S. have hard water. If you're using hard water to boil your beans, the minerals present could be making it more difficult for the beans to soften. Simply using hard water can lead to a much slower cooking time (and no one wants to be waiting hours for their meal).