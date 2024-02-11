21 Bean Dishes That Are Enjoyed Around The World

Beans, or pulses, are the edible seeds of plants from the Fabaceae (aka Leguminosae) family. With nearly 20,000 species, this is the third largest of all flowering plant families. While wild species of beans may have originated in Central and South America, they are now grown and consumed in countries across the globe.

Beans are nutritional powerhouses, containing protein, fiber, minerals, phytochemicals, and slow-digesting resistant starches. When part of a healthy diet, they may promote digestive health and combat chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease.

In addition to their myriad health benefits, beans are also considered a versatile, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective food source that can be an integral part of the future of feeding an increasing global population. Their lengthy shelf life can eliminate food waste, and their suitability for varying dietary restrictions, medical, cultural, or religious, makes them a desirable food source for a wide swath of the international population.

Indeed, cultures across the planet have creatively and deliciously incorporated beans into their daily culinary habits. Many of these dishes take advantage of distinct ingredients and cooking methods unique to each country. Read on to discover the diverse bean dishes that are enjoyed around the world.