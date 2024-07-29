14 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking With Celery

Celery is a vegetable that often gets overlooked. Either it is perceived as having no flavor or is only seen as a useful vessel for toppings. However, when prepared properly, it can be a tremendously tasty ingredient. One need look no further than a classic mirepoix to recognize the utility of this vegetable in recipes. Without celery, the base for most soups and stews would lack one of its fundamental building blocks for developing the complexity of these recipes.

When certain mistakes are avoided, celery can be a fantastic ingredient to work with. From the way it is stored to how it is cut to only relegating it to a vegetable tray, there are a number of missteps that can prevent this vegetable from living up to its full potential. It takes the skill and knowledge of an expert to transform these verdant stalks into spectacular culinary works of art.

That's where I come in. I have nearly two decades of experience as a professional chef under my belt, and I am prepared to share some not-so-top secret tips and tricks to help you avoid making these fatal errors with this under-appreciated vegetable. Read on to discover how celery can become one of your favorite new ingredients to work with in the kitchen.