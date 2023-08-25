The Super Simple Hack To Bring Limp Celery Back To Life

While it's possible to eat too many vegetables, many Americans often forget about those raw carrots or bunches of celery wasting away in the back of their refrigerators. Most of us have good intentions when we buy a bunch of fresh produce, but oftentimes, we fail to use these perishables until they're on the verge of being added to our compost bins or wastebaskets. Whether you planned to use that old bunch of celery for last week's daily salads, ants on a log, or even a last-minute soup, if you waited too long to use this precious produce, you may now be faced with a sad, lifeless bunch of celery. Luckily, if you find yourself with a heap of limp celery, there's an easy way to bring the crunchy produce back to life. All you need to do is take the celery bunch and cut off the bottom layer.

Next, fill a large glass with cold water and submerge the stalks directly into the water with the leaves hanging out of the glass at the top. Now all you have to do is store the glass of celery in your refrigerator for a few hours or overnight and watch those stalks crisp up beautifully.