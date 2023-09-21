Celery Root Is The Key To Sweet, Buttery Mashed Potatoes

Celery root, sometimes referred to as "celeriac," is the part of a larger celery plant that grows underground. This root veggie is bulblike in appearance and has a mild flavor when eaten raw, though similarly sweet and vegetal as the celery stalks you may be familiar with. When cooked, it takes on a taste similar to parsnip. The starchy vegetable is versatile in preparation and can be grated and served raw for salads, sliced and roasted or sauteéd, or cooked down into a mash as described.

In mashed form, it's nearly indiscernible texture-wise from mashed potatoes, though be sure to remove any fibrous interior bits and mash well when preparing. For best results, lop off the ends and then use a large kitchen knife to cut away the peel, as the exterior will likely be too knobby for a peeler. Dice both vegetables into even-sized cubes to ensure even cooking.

While you can certainly eat mashed celery root on its own, mixed with some butter and milk and seasoned with salt and pepper, folding it into mashed potatoes balances the more distinct flavor of the celeriac with the familiar, comforting flavor of that favorite spud-packed side dish. When making celery root mashed potatoes, you'll want to either boil them together for around 15 minutes or give them a quick sauté in some olive oil or butter before boiling and draining.