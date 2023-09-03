Celery Seeds Are The Ingredient That'll Take Your Tuna Salad Up A Notch

Tuna salad is a lunchtime classic, but the classics don't always have to be boring. There's always room to improve upon the basics, and with a fairly neutral dish like tuna salad, adding a few extra ingredients to spice things up is easy.

A good tuna salad starts with high-quality canned tuna, good mayo, and a mix of add-ins such as diced red onion, green onion, celery, or even hard-boiled eggs. Add to that whatever extra flavor you want: A squirt of hot sauce sriracha will spice things up, or a drizzle of lemon juice for brightness. We recommend another spice to add a punch of nutty, vegetal flavor to your tuna: celery seed.

Even if you already have chopped celery in your tuna salad, celery seed adds an even deeper flavor to the dish. Filled with the potent taste of concentrated celery, it'll allow you to add less chopped celery to the salad while still maintaining maximum flavor.