The Tip For Effortlessly Cutting Up Your Celery? Give It A Whack

Barring those random, deceptively plump berries you may have spotted on a hike, food grown from the ground is almost always nutritious, delicious, and important for maintaining a well-balanced diet. Yes, we're talking about fruits and vegetables. Although fruits are typically enjoyed whole, many vegetable-infused recipes require extensive chopping. If you don't have Gordon Ramsay-level knife skills, you probably know how long and tedious veggie cutting can be. If you're not a quick cutter, an on-the-fly tuna salad featuring your favorite vegetables can turn into a thirty-minute process, especially when it comes to the celery.

Because it's so fibrous, dense, and well...long, celery is notoriously painful to chop. Even just biting off a clean, string-free piece of celery is challenging. However, there's one easy and helpful tip for effortlessly cutting celery, and it just might help you blow off some steam too. Whacking your celery a few times over before you begin mincing it with your knife will make the dicing, slicing, and chopping process significantly easier. By thwacking your celery with a little bit of force, you're tenderizing the stalks and breaking down the fibers to make them more pliable and easier to cut.