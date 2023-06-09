20 Things You May Be Doing That Are Increasing Food Waste

According to Feeding America, over 100 billion pounds of food is wasted every year in the United States. This works out to be over 40% of all the food in the country going to waste and means that Americans are throwing out the equivalent of 130 billion meals each year. Not only is this wasting food that could go to feeding our fellow Americans in need, but it is also contributing to already overflowing landfills, wasting water and energy required to grow, package, or transport food, and increasing greenhouse gasses as uneaten food sits and rots in the trash.

Clearly, food waste is a huge problem in our country. And, while no one person can solve the problem, if we all do our part, we can make a difference. There are several things that you may not even realize are increasing food waste. Making a few small changes can have a big impact and cut down your contributions to the growing problem. Plus, once you learn how to minimize the amount of food you waste, you can share your new knowledge with friends and family to have an even greater impact. Keep reading to learn about how you can make a difference.