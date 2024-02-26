Celery Leaves Are The Bright Addition Your Stir Fry Needs

When it comes to stir fry, celery leaves work best when incorporated towards the very end of the cooking process, like other leafy greens. This way, the celery leaves retain the most flavor. If they're added too soon, they'll wilt a bit too much and lose potency. But not every leaf on the celery stalk is created equal. The darker, outer leaves are quite tough and extremely strong, which could overwhelm your stir fry with too much celery flavor. Go for the inner leaves — they're still flavorful, but milder and easier to work with. You want to think of the celery flavor from the leaves as a bonus, like a garnish, rather than the base of the whole dish.

Celery leaves work great in a Korean-style beef stir-fry, adding a burst of freshness to balance out the peppery, savory beef. And if you find you crave even more celery flavor, you can even reserve a few leaves to add as a garnish at the end. Pair them with or use them in place of parsley or cilantro leaves, as they all contain that fresh, brightening quality. They'll brighten up the stir fry in both flavor and appearance!