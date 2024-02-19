Swap Lemon With Celery Juice For A Bright But Less Acidic Punch

While lemon juice might offer a bright punch of acidic flavor in a recipe, that juice might not be worth the squeeze in every scenario. In those cases, it might be time to leave the fruit in the basket and grab the celery stalk instead.

Acidic ingredients, like lemon juice, can be used to keep food from tasting flat. A palate-pleasing dish balances the ratios of salt, fat, and acid. The uses for lemon juice in a dish can vary from a simple squeeze to finish a fish filet or a cup to brighten a rich pound cake. While a subtle amount can lift the flavor, an overabundance can result in an unpleasant sour, lip-puckering taste. Unless the dish is intended to be lemon-forward, the lemon juice should be a background note, supporting all the other flavor elements to make them stand out.

Since lemon's flavor can sometimes be too aggressive, celery juice can be a great substitute in some scenarios. Featuring a more subtle acidic flavor, the vibrant vegetable juice can accentuate a hidden spice, cut through unctuous fat, or heighten a sweet element. For example, celery juice adds a zesty note to a smoothie without the sour aftertaste that lemon juice might cause. Celery is more than just the garnish in a Bloody Mary or the base of a mirepoix; it's also an underutilized hack for a more balanced recipe.