11 Foods You Can Regrow From Kitchen Scraps

Every fresh vegetable at the grocery store is alive. It may be strange to think about, but it's completely true. From lettuce to blueberries, fresh produce is so alive that it even responds to day and night cycles, meaning that properly storing vegetables will keep them healthy for human consumption and even help them resist insect pests (via Current Biology). And like all living plants, they can be regrown. An easy way to do this is by rooting stem cuttings — placing freshly cut plant stems into water so that they can grow roots before giving them soil in which to grow whole new plants. With a little time and effort, a few leftover kitchen scraps can be regrown into an entire vegetable garden.

In 2023, even a thrifty family of four in the United States can expect to spend around $225 on groceries every week, and just a few homegrown herbs on a kitchen windowsill can help ease this burden. Of course, there are limits, and some kitchen scraps can't easily be regrown. Cilantro, for instance, doesn't usually work unless it already has roots attached. Many more, however, can grow perfectly well in little more than a glass of water. There's a range of good reasons to grow your own vegetables. It's healthy for you, it adds variety to your diet, it often yields a better flavor than store-bought produce, it's good for the environment, and most of all, it's fun. It's also a great way to reuse old glass jars and ramekins instead of throwing them out.