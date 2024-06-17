14 Chef-Approved Flavor Pairings That Will Upgrade Your Watermelon

As the warmer months approach, watermelons begin appearing at supermarkets across the country. This delectable edible, that is considered both a fruit and a vegetable, has been a staple of the human diet since it was first cultivated in Africa some 5,000 years ago. Valued for its many health benefits, watermelon is also one of the most versatile foods on the planet. Because of its distinctive flavor profile, it performs equally as well with sweet, sour, bitter, salty, and umami-rich ingredients, making it a favorite among professional chefs and home cooks alike.

Indeed, as a chef with nearly 18 years of experience running a restaurant that sourced much of its produce from local farms, summer has always been one of my favorite seasons, and watermelon a highlight of it. When I get that first luscious red or yellow fruit from the farm, my creative juices get flowing with all the exciting ways in which I can pair watermelon to maximize its flavor and texture. The possibilities are virtually endless, but I have narrowed them down to a solid selection with which to arm your culinary arsenal. Now your biggest challenge will be picking the perfect watermelon, not how to use it in the kitchen.