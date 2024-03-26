The History Of Sprinkling Salt On Watermelon

Watermelon is one of those fruits able to satisfy your sweet tooth and keep you hydrated at the same time. While Cleveland Clinic notes watermelon has vitamins and minerals like calcium, vitamin C, and magnesium, this bright pink fruit is also 92% water. To increase your electrolyte consumption and enjoy a tasty, unconventional snack, you might frequently add a sprinkle of salt to watermelon slices before chowing down. Next to watermelon and cucumber salad, salted watermelon serves as a unique and satisfying way to consume this sweet and juicy fruit. Yet, who started this bizarre trend in the first place?

Believe it or not, many countries have added salt to watermelon for years. Historically, when we look at the countries that have long since enjoyed a version of this salty-sweet snack, many are considered warm-weather environments. Next to America's southern states, Japan is known for its harsh, humid summers. Countries like Mexico, Indonesia, and India tend to lean on the warmer side of the spectrum throughout the year. While watermelon is one of the most hydrating fruits available, more juice is created when a bit of salt is added to the surface. Whether you use table salt, Himalayan, or flaky granules, salt draws out watermelon's inner juices, making this fruit even more refreshing and satisfying for those in warm climates.