If You Want To Tame Fiery Hot Sauce, Pair It With Watermelon

Some people like spicy food, while others tend to struggle a bit more with the prickly feeling in their mouths. If you're one of the latter people, it pays to have something to help calm down the fire in your mouth so you can keep enjoying your food.

Among the many foods that can help tame a super spicy hot sauce, one that tastes great and is perfect for warm weather, is watermelon. Watermelon is sweet, which offsets some of the salt and vinegar flavors in hot sauce, and its juicy and mild taste helps balance out the fiery heat.

Besides just tasting great, there's a scientific reason why watermelon is the perfect food to pair with hot sauce. Here's what's actually going on when you eat watermelon with hot sauce, as well as a couple of tasty recipes that pair watermelon with hot sauce and help balance out the spice.