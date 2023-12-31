Impress Your Party Guests By Serving Cocktails With A Watermelon Keg

After you've decided to make a watermelon keg for your get-together, you'll need to pick the perfect watermelon for your project. A smaller watermelon will hold less of your chosen cocktail, so take the size of your guest list into account. Also, choosing a melon that will ripen in time for your gathering is paramount.

Once you select the perfect watermelon, it's time to start carving your keg. First, scrub off any dirt that's adhered itself to its rind. Then, you'll need to shave the bottom of the melon so that the oblong fruit will be able to stand upright on its own. If you can accomplish this task without slicing into the fruit, your watermelon will likely stay fresher longer. Next, cut a hole near the top of the melon, then use this opening to remove the fleshy pink fruit, similar to how you carve a pumpkin. You'll want to set aside the section of the rind you sliced off, as it will serve as a keg cover later.

Additionally, save some of the scooped melon, which can be used to craft various watermelon drinks. If you really love watermelon, you can even use a melon baller to make circular chunks. These spheres can serve as edible garnishes, or you can give the fruit balls a quick freeze and use them as ice cubes.