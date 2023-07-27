Watermelon Kimchi Is Yet Another Reason You Need To Keep Those Rinds

Watermelon is often the quintessential accompaniment for a hot summer day — it gives a bit of refreshment to beat the heat and is delicious and light. Still, as most know, you're left with the unpleasant rind after eating, which typically gets tossed out. However, watermelon rind is a superfood that shouldn't be thrown away and can be repurposed through pickling, preserves, and stir-frying. If that's giving you some ideas for the next time there's a stack of rinds left, keep in mind there's another way to get the most out of the fruit: watermelon rind kimchi.

While most would associate kimchi with a type of cabbage (napa cabbage, to be exact), several types can bypass that particular vegetable. Sometimes, kimchi consists of radish, cucumber, mustard greens, or other components. Lauryn Chun, owner and creator of Mother-In-Law's Kimchi and "The Kimchi Cookbook," expounds on this while talking to Serious Eats about the tasty ingredient's definition, which she believes "is actually more of an active verb... you can 'kimchi' just about anything."

With that in mind, there's a new way to enjoy a beloved summer treat, which also takes care of the leftovers. There are two main ways to make watermelon rind kimchi, depending on whether you want a quick fix or something with a little more fermentation.