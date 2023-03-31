The Watermelon Mint Lemonade Is Returning To Chick-Fil-A In Time For Spring
There are a number of reasons Chick-fil-A is such a popular fast-food franchise. Its drive-thrus are legendary for their quickness, and it's nearly impossible to find an impolite Chick-fil-A employee. However, neither of these elements would matter in the slightest if the chain didn't deliver on deliciousness.
Fortunately, the Chick-fil-A menu, despite being limited, is second to none in terms of quality. The chicken sandwiches are made from bonafide breast meat, brined in a pickle juice bath before being dropped into the deep-fryer. And its waffle fries are like crispy potato pillows.
Every once in a while, Chick-fil-A will introduce new menu items, which can send customers into a tizzy when they're taken off the menu. (Fans of the franchise who favor fresh foods were shocked by Chick-fil-A's recent decision to ditch its side salad.) For fans looking to fill this freshness void, the Watermelon Mint Lemonade might be exactly what you're looking for.
The return of Watermelon Mint Lemonade
Chick-fil-A makes its lemonade in-house, and the recipe uses only lemon juice, water, and sugar. But according to a press release, on April 3, the franchise will allow customers to experience an additional lemonade flavor.
Watermelon and mint is a classic combination that brings together the subtle sweetness of melon with the floral freshness of mint. At Chick-fil-A, fans can enjoy this perfect pairing in four beverages. There's the original Watermelon Mint Lemonade; Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, an Arnold Palmer-type beverage; Watermelon Mint Iced Tea; and Frosted Watermelon Mint Lemonade, a sweet swirl of soft serve and the seasonal drink.
Leslie Neslage, head of Chick-fil-A's menus and packaging sector, explained in the March 30 press release that the chain's reintroduction of Watermelon Mint Lemonade is a response to consumer demand for seasonal specials. The drink was first introduced for a brief stint in spring 2017.