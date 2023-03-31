The Watermelon Mint Lemonade Is Returning To Chick-Fil-A In Time For Spring

There are a number of reasons Chick-fil-A is such a popular fast-food franchise. Its drive-thrus are legendary for their quickness, and it's nearly impossible to find an impolite Chick-fil-A employee. However, neither of these elements would matter in the slightest if the chain didn't deliver on deliciousness.

Fortunately, the Chick-fil-A menu, despite being limited, is second to none in terms of quality. The chicken sandwiches are made from bonafide breast meat, brined in a pickle juice bath before being dropped into the deep-fryer. And its waffle fries are like crispy potato pillows.

Every once in a while, Chick-fil-A will introduce new menu items, which can send customers into a tizzy when they're taken off the menu. (Fans of the franchise who favor fresh foods were shocked by Chick-fil-A's recent decision to ditch its side salad.) For fans looking to fill this freshness void, the Watermelon Mint Lemonade might be exactly what you're looking for.