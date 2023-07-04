The Boozy Watermelon Salad You Didn't Know You Needed This Summer

Summer is in full swing, and you know that means the refreshing drinks will be flowing. Before getting too tipsy, consider how you might level out the booze-to-food ratio. One great idea is to create a boozy salad that's both refreshing and delicious. Gin and juice are out; it's all about the watermelon salad with rum. Sure, it's more of a mouthful, but that's the whole point.

Particularly in the summer, when a light meal is all you want, a boozy watermelon salad is a great excuse to feel a little buzz while keeping your meal relatively healthy. Eating watermelon has numerous benefits, so it's a guilt-free way to enjoy a little splash of rum. In all honesty, booze does not have to be about drinking; it's also about taste. Different liquors can add different notes and punches to our meals — and the watermelon salad with rum is a great way to test this theory.