Blend Frozen Watermelon For An Instantly Refreshing Granita

Summer desserts give warm, hearty winter desserts a run for their money. Light, refreshing, yet just as sweet as an autumnal pumpkin pie, desserts crafted for the sunshine are invigorating and vivacious. From berry-topped fruit tarts to melt-in-your-mouth popsicles and Oreo ice cream cakes, cooling desserts will curb your sweet tooth and keep you from cooking under the heat of the summer sunshine.

Although there is a laundry list of cold desserts to pick from, one of the easiest to make is an icy Italian granita. Originating in Sicily, granita is a snow cone-esque dessert with a semi-sorbet spirit made from fruit and sugar — perfect for foodies who crave the ease of a laid-back dessert recipe. Sweet and refreshing, watermelon is quintessentially summer, so using it to button up an icy granita means you're taking full advantage of its peak seasonal freshness and flavor while guaranteeing a dessert that's not only delicious but that also celebrates the bounty of the season.

The coarse texture of this fruity dessert melts slowly in your mouth, allowing its decadent flavors to linger longer than a sorbet or fruity ice cream does. Although watermelon is the star of the show, the sugar aids in the development of a uniform texture and an evenly distributed sweetness across the dulcet dish. An easy-to-make, crowd-pleasing dessert that's tailor-made for both bustling pool days and a Sunday afternoon couch potato haze, what's not to love about watermelon granita?