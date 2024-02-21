Yes, You Can Definitely Toast Shredded Coconut In An Air Fryer

The unique way an air fryer heats up food makes for a great option when toasting delicate coconut flakes. Given that shredded coconut flakes are small, they're liable to burn quickly. Air fryers rapidly circulate hot air, and rather than setting your flakes in a frying pan or on a baking sheet where they're in direct contact with the heat source, they'll sit comfortably in the basket where heat can reach them on all sides. This helps protect the flakes against severe, aggressive direct heat, and ensures a reliable, even toast.

All you have to do is spread your shredded coconut evenly over the surface of your basket. (In order to get the most consistent toast throughout, be sure not to overcrowd, and instead opt for multiple batches. The air fryer is so speedy that it shouldn't require too much patience.) No oil is necessary for cooking these flakes. Set your timer for about 8 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, stopping around four minutes to toss and re-spread the shreds. If you're concerned about burning, you can keep shaking the air fryer basket every couple of minutes to make sure the flakes come out evenly cooked.

When selecting your coconut to toast, keep in mind that the shredded fruit comes in both sweetened and unsweetened varieties. Not only will this make a difference to the flavors of your finished dish, but it's important to note that the sweetened kind will also be quicker to toast (thanks to caramelizing sugars), so it's a good idea to keep an eye on things while toasting. If you're using the unsweetened variety, feel free to add a little sugar or salt to taste, if you're looking for more flavor.