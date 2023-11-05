14 Delicious And Creative Ways To Use Nuts

Few foods hit the spot like nuts do. These hard, crunchy morsels of food — which are actually a type of fruit – are both versatile and satisfying, slotting into meals at any time of the day and providing you with fiber, protein, and healthy fats. And while we often lump nuts into one category taste-wise, each variety offers a different flavor profile and suitability for use. Almonds, for example, have a gently sweet taste that works well in granola or homemade protein bars, whereas cashews have a creamy, buttery taste that pairs wonderfully with salty, cheesy flavors.

It's all too easy to get bored with nuts, though — and while they're great on their own as a snack or mixed into your breakfast cereal, that's not all they're good for. Nuts can be used in a range of different applications to add extra flavor to dishes while also providing bulk, thickness, and crunch. They're particularly useful for use in place of flour or breadcrumbs or lending their nutty taste to meals in unexpected and exciting ways, either as a topping or incorporated into your recipe.