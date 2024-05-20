Chef Warns Against Making These Mistakes When Cooking Crab Cakes

Once considered a unique specialty enjoyed by those residing on the coast, and in particular the state of Maryland, where blue crabs were abundant in the Chesapeake Bay, crab cakes have become a common appetizer on the menus of restaurants across the country. Crab cakes are essentially fritters or patties made from crab meat, a binder, a filler, and various seasonings, before being baked or fried to crispy perfection. Though their origin is debated, what is incontestable is that they remain a beloved recipe for foodies from all walks of life.

As a professional chef, I consider myself a bit of a crab cake snob. I have eaten and prepared thousands of these delectable appetizers over the course of my career. Personal preferences aside, there are some basic techniques to follow when preparing crab cakes, ranging from the type of crab you use to how you season and serve them. It is my hope that my recommendations on what mistakes to avoid when cooking crab cakes will help you create the most flavorful ones you can, from the comfort of your own home.