The Ingredient Tip For Adding Some Extra Crunch To Your Crab Cakes

Texture is super important when it comes to seafood — especially breaded seafood — and crab cakes are no exception to this rule. Not only should they be super flavorful, but they should have a bit of a crunch to them as well — so it can be frustrating to put all of the work into making your own fresh crab cakes only to have them come out soggy and unappetizing. It's a risk you run when using breadcrumbs, which can absorb liquid from the crab itself as well as any oil they're cooked in. And while panko may be better, it isn't immune from turning mushy either. On the upside, there is an ingredient with a superior ability to stay crispy in the face of moisture: breakfast cereal.

When you think about it, it makes sense that cereal will stay crunchy for longer. After all, it's designed to withstand being drenched in a bowl of milk long enough for a good portion of it to be consumed before it finally gives in and gets soggy. That's because cereal experiences something called "moisture toughening," which happens when it is initially exposed to liquids — it gradually becomes soggy rather than soaking up liquids all at once. And since the amount of liquid involved in making crab cakes is much less than a serving of milk, cereal will have no problem maintaining its crunchiness when used in crab cakes.