9 Types Of Crab And How To Cook With Them

Among the many treasures the sea has bestowed upon us, few are as extraordinarily sweet and enjoyable as the crab. Neanderthals dined on brown crabs nearly 90,000 years ago, leaving charred shells and claws as their ancient testimony; we, too, can't get enough of the succulent meat hidden within those armored shells. Whether the Atlantic blue crab, known for its distinctively blue shell, or the West Coast celebrity, the Dungeness crab, prized for its sweet, flaky meat, crabs have undoubtedly become the quintessential shellfish of America.

Not only will you find one of the greatest abundance of crabs in the world (local and imported) here in the U.S., but crabs that once were strictly regional have transcended coastal barriers and are now available in the seafood markets across the country. You can easily pick a stone crab for a smooth and creamy bisque in LA or make a buttery crab cake from the Pacific rock crab in Florida.

If you've never cooked a live crab before, their monstrous claws may seem intimidating at first, but there's no need to fret — the claws contain some of the best crab meat. So, when you finally feel ready to look a crab in the eye before plunging it into the boiling water, we've put together a list of all the essential crabs you should know, with a handy guide for tackling each. And don't worry — you don't always have to cook them live.