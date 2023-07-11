Shrimp Is The Ingredient You Need For A Thicker, More Flavorful Crab Cake

Crab cakes are a classic meal that most people love but often only eat in restaurants. This means that a lot of us are getting fewer crab cakes than we would prefer, which is a shame. With the price of crab meat only rising due to environmental factors and higher shipping costs, the future doesn't look too hopeful for crabmeat lovers. Luckily, according to Cook's Illustrated there just might be a way to make affordable crab cakes that still taste great, and it includes adding shrimp.

Specifically, adding a shrimp mousseline (like a mousse) as a binder for your crab cakes can elevate the flavor while allowing you to use lower quality, frozen crab meat. This works because the shrimp doesn't detract from the natural flavor of your crab cakes like using mayonnaise or eggs does. Plus, you can use cheap frozen shrimp to make a mousseline which is even better for your wallet.

The science behind this trick, as chef Theo Paul shared with The Arizona Daily Star, is that "On a molecular level, the shrimp paste has allowed the protein strands to form new bonds that not only hold water, but cross-link with each other to create a new type of structure, that, when heated, forms an irreversible gel." This is what gives the cakes their sturdiness.