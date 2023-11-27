Here's The Top Tip To Follow For A Crispier Air Fryer Crab Cake

When it comes to crab meat, the higher the quality, the higher the price. For the best-tasting cakes, you'll likely want to opt for jumbo lump crab meat. However, lump crab and claw meat are more affordable options, so if you're making a large batch of crab cakes, consider mixing the different varieties to save some money without sacrificing too much flavor.

Ideally, crab cakes should have as little filler as possible; every added ingredient should enhance, not overpower, the meat. For the crab cake filling, an egg is commonly used as a binder. Additionally, seasoned bread crumbs are excellent for helping the crab cakes maintain their shape. A bit of mayo adds richness, and flavor enhancers like fresh herbs, sea salt, and a dash of Old Bay can make a significant difference in the final product.

If you choose to cook your crab cakes in an air fryer, spray the surface of the fryer basket with olive oil or cooking spray first, and then give the tops of the crab cakes a light spritz as well. The fat in the oil will interact with the heat to give the cakes a perfectly crispy coating, all without the need for deep frying. Although recipes may differ, aim to cook the crab cakes at a temperature that crisps the exterior nicely while preventing the interior from drying out — typically between 350 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit.