The Best Way To Store Crab Meat For The Freshest Flavor
Fresh crab is a real treat, so you should know the proper method for storing any leftovers. In this case, crab meat must be stored in the refrigerator to ensure it remains fresh for the next few days. First, make sure the meat is shelled, as shells might harbor bacteria that can spoil the meat. Next, take your crab and create an airtight seal around it with plastic wrap or a container with a tightly sealed lid. Then, place it in the refrigerator. Try to place the meat in the coldest section of the fridge, which should ideally be between 32 and 40 degrees.
With the right approach, fresh crab can remain good in the refrigerator for about three days. However, its taste and texture will be best if the meat is consumed more quickly, about one to two days after storage. And while you might be tempted to place a cooked whole leftover crab in the refrigerator for convenience, removing the shell is key to ensuring freshness.
Why you should always remove the shell before storing crab
Crab shells can retain bacteria, which can then increase the chances of spoilage even when the meat is stored correctly in cold temperatures. Accordingly, always shell crab before placing it in your refrigerator. While de-shelling a crab can seem tricky, it can be easy with practice and the right approach.
To get started shelling, turn the crab over and remove the legs in a twisting motion. Now, take off the apron, the triangular piece on the lower portion of the crab. Turn the crab back over and pull on the shell to remove it from the body. After removing the gills and mouth, crack the remaining body in half and remove the meat inside. A crab fork is useful for accessing the meat, but any pointy implement will do. Once all the meat has been removed, store it in the refrigerator to keep it fresh and tasty.
How to tell if your crab meat has gone bad
Like all good things in life, fresh crab meat doesn't last forever. That's why you should be fully aware of the signs that crab should be discarded due to spoilage. Color is the most obvious sign of bad crab, and dark shades like black, green, or blue indicate that the meat is no longer safe for consumption. Good, fresh crab will have white flesh, so don't ignore any discoloration. A chalky white hue and off taste also hints that the crab died before cooking and isn't okay to consume.
Bad crab meat will also give off a smell that's hard to ignore. You may detect a bitter odor or even find that the crab meat is sour. Fresh crab will have a subtle, almost sweet smell. Similarly, the texture of the crab will be off if it's no longer safe to consume. Instead of being firm and tender, the meat of bad crab will be mushy. But, by shelling it, storing fresh crab in the coldest part of your fridge, and eating it soon after that, you can avoid spoiled crab.