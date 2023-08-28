The Best Way To Store Crab Meat For The Freshest Flavor

Fresh crab is a real treat, so you should know the proper method for storing any leftovers. In this case, crab meat must be stored in the refrigerator to ensure it remains fresh for the next few days. First, make sure the meat is shelled, as shells might harbor bacteria that can spoil the meat. Next, take your crab and create an airtight seal around it with plastic wrap or a container with a tightly sealed lid. Then, place it in the refrigerator. Try to place the meat in the coldest section of the fridge, which should ideally be between 32 and 40 degrees.

With the right approach, fresh crab can remain good in the refrigerator for about three days. However, its taste and texture will be best if the meat is consumed more quickly, about one to two days after storage. And while you might be tempted to place a cooked whole leftover crab in the refrigerator for convenience, removing the shell is key to ensuring freshness.