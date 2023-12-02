Everything We Know About The History Of Crab Cakes

The origin of crab cakes is contested. Most people hold one of two viewpoints. The first is that crab cakes were invented by the Indigenous tribes that lived on America's coastlines prior to the land mass colonization. The second viewpoint contends that crab cakes were brought to the United States by the colonists themselves.

There is no doubt that crabs were a major food source for Indigenous Americans. Near the Chesapeake Bay, archaeological sites prove that Indigenous people were eating the crustaceans over 3,000 years ago. Given the abundance of crabs in the area, it is reasonable to suggest that they did so with regularity and invented several crab-based dishes as a consequence. Some people believe that crab cakes were one of these dishes and have suggested that Indigenous people formed patties by combining picked crab meat with cornmeal before cooking them in bear fat. It is hypothesized that colonists adopted the crab cake at a later date.

The other argument suggests that American crab cakes were invented by European colonists and enslaved Africans using culinary practices from their own countries. This theory is supported by the fact that both European and African peoples have a long history of making fritters, patties, and cakes.