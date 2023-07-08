The Key To Delectable Baltimore-Style Crab Cakes Is Less Filler

The key when you're adding fillers like cracker crumbs, panko, or breadcrumbs is to add less than you need at first, cover the bowl, then wait for the moisture to absorb. After you've let the mixture sit for a bit, check by scooping a small ball of it into your hands and forming a mini test cake. If it seems to stick together, try sauteeing your baby cake in some olive oil to see if it stands up to the heat. If it starts to fall apart, add a little more filler to your mixture and wait another 10 minutes. If you add more than a ¼ cup of crumbs to the mixture, add a tablespoon or two of extra mayonnaise so that it stays moist.

Once you have your filler dialed in, it's time to add the Old Bay to taste. If you don't have any Old Bay, you can also add some hot sauce, however, the seasoning made with a proprietary blend of herbs and spice was specifically developed in Baltimore, right across from the fish market in Inner Harbor, to be served with fresh Maryland seafood, according to the Washington Post. The blend is so ubiquitous with Maryland that last year that there was even a petition to make an Old Bay-flavored brew the state beer, WTOP reported. So if you want to make your crab cakes truly authentic, keep the filler to a minimum and bring on the Old Bay.