All You Need Is An Ice Cream Scoop For Perfectly Shaped Crab Cakes

There are many ways to eat fresh crab meat, but none quite so iconic as crab cakes. Easily the most esteemed of all savory patties, a good crab cake can stand on its own as a delicate appetizer or fill out two pieces of bread in a crab cake sandwich. They can be fried or sauteéd, and they don't require a lot of ingredients; in fact, the less filler, the better. All you need to make the perfect crab cake is high-quality crab meat, some breadcrumbs, an egg to bind the mixture, maybe some onions or shallots for flavor, and absolutely some Old Bay seasoning (especially if you're from Maryland). If you're making a batch, it can be a little hard to figure out how to portion it all out if you're just eyeballing it. Without correctly measuring your mix, there's a good chance that you'll end up with some big cakes and some small ones, which won't cook through in the same amount of time. If you have an ice cream scoop, however, you can make quick work of a bowl of crab cake mix and serve up perfectly shaped cakes every time.

Before you start scooping, though, there are several factors to keep in mind. Ignore them, and you might be faced with a disaster that could leave you and your guests feeling extra crabby.