What To Look Out For When Buying The Best Canned Crab

Whether it's snow crab, blue crab, or the luxurious king crab, crab meat is a favorite among seafood lovers. Just pass the butter and lemon, or shred some for a cheesy crab dip. But crab meat can also be expensive and harder to come by if you don't live in a coastal town. Fortunately, many grocery stores sell canned crab meat, and no, we're not talking about imitation crab meat, which isn't actually crab at all. Canned crab is harvested from real crabs, and if you're shopping, here's what to look for.

There are a couple of things you should consider when buying crab meat. For one, you will want to check the ingredients list for additives. While additives aren't necessarily bad, those like sodium tripolyphosphate can affect the overall quality of your seafood products. You should buy canned crab meat that's been sourced sustainably. Sustainability is important to the future health of the world's oceans and helps to prevent overfishing, which can lead to population declines. According to Seafood Watch, consumers should avoid buying canned crab meat from Indonesia, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines due to sustainability concerns. Instead, buy crab meat from Mexico, Sri Lanka, or Australia and look for cans from companies committed to a sustainably sourced product.

Finally, consider the grade of the meat based on what part of the crab it's sourced from. Crab meat is classified by desirability starting with lump meat, then backfin meat, special meat, and claw meat being the lowest quality.